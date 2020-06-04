Sheriff finds video of traffic stop involving smashed window 'very troubling'

A driver was pulled out of her vehicle during a traffic stop by a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, during which the deputy shattered the driver-side window of the car.

The incident is said to have occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, following a peaceful protest near Curry Ford Road and Chickasaw Trail related to the death of George Floyd.

During a news conference on Thursday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a vehicle was stopped in the road with its hazard lights on, so deputies asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

"The driver refused numerous times to step out of the vehicle," explained Sheriff Mina. "The deputy reached in through the open window and attempted to open the door from the inside, at which point, according to the deputy, the vehicle lurched forward and the driver started to roll the window up, on his arm."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy removed his arm then took out his baton and smashed the window. At that point, the deputy removed the driver and placed her in handcuffs. The driver sustained minor cuts to her face, Mina said, and she was taken to a hospital.

"I do find the video very troubling," Sheriff Mina said, "and that's why I have opened up an inquiry into the entire incident, and to remain as transparent as possible, we're going to release the body cam video tonight along with our reports."

Advertisement

The identity of the deputy involved was not released. The case will be sent to the State Attorney's Office, according to the Shreriff's Office.