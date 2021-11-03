Orange Sheriff Mina, Orlando Police Chief Rolon: Markeith Loyd deserves death sentence

Markeith Loyd has been found guilty of all five counts in his second murder trial, including the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

On Jan. 9, 2017, Lt. Clayton tried to arrest Loyd in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. She was fatally shot outside of a Walmart near Princeton St. and John Young Parkway.

Walking out of the Orange County Courthouse on Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who served as Orlando Police Chief at the time of Clayton's killing, said today has been a long time coming.

"From the minute I saw the video of Markeith Loyd executing Debra Clayton, I dreamed of this day that he would be found guilty of these charges," Mina told reporters.

Current Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon shared Mina's sentiment.

"Justice has been served today. We just hope the penalty phase will be what he deserves which we believe is death penalty," Chief Rolon said.

Both law enforcement leaders admitted to feeling uneasy when the jury started asking lots of questions once they started deliberating.

"I really did start to have my doubts and get a little nervous especially when jury wanted to hear testimony of who fired the first shot. There is absolutely no excuse ever to fire at law enforcement. Debra was lawfully making an arrest of a wanted murder suspect," Sheriff Mina said.

The sheriff and the chief are thankful the jury took their time to what they view as the right and logical outcome.

"This was not a killing; it was an execution. The video clearly shows that," Chief Rolon said.

Loyd's sentencing phase is slated to begin on Saturday. Sheriff Mina has a message for Loyd.

"Justice is served. More justice is coming. We don’t feel sorry for him. We don’t care for his lame excuses. He’s a murderer. And, he never deserves to see the light of day. And, we hope he gets the death penalty in this case," Sheriff Mina said.

Chief Rolon pointed out that Loyd also tried to kill another police officer and Dixon’s older brother in addition to carjacking a man at gunpoint during his crime spree. Another law enforcement officer, Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis, died in a traffic accident while responding to a call related to the search for Loyd.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.