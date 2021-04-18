FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Family of Palm Bay sisters look for answers after hit-and-run killed them both

The family of the two women killed in a crash in Palm Bay is looking for answers while mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Noemi Hammen, 61, and Maria Ramirez, 58, were killed in a crash Saturday night in Palm Bay near Babcock Street and Palm Bay Road. The family says the two sisters were driving to get groceries at the time when they were hit.

Based on information from witnesses, traffic homicide investigators said they are looking for a dark blue Chrysler 300 that left the scene of the crash dragging its front bumper.

"Put my mom and her mom in the grave at 7 p.m. in the middle of a busy street," said Hammen's daughter, Marcela Wilson. "Who does that?"

Hammen's husband is heartbroken after losing his wife of more than 20 years.

Advertisement

"Horrible, terrible. Like I want to die," said Ramon Villanueva. "She was my baby. She was my love. She was everything to me."

The family says they are in complete shock and still can't believe they're gone.

"It’s hard to believe. Like my sister said all day, I’m just waiting for them to walk through the door," said Jerry Hammen.

"I just can’t believe she’s gone," said Ramirez's daughter, Brenda Vasquez.

Police are still investigating to see if speed or racing were factors in the deadly crash. Police say they have not confirmed if the dark blue Chrysler 300 was involved, but they want to talk to the person driving it. They're also hoping the surveillance video will help them find answers.

As for the black car that was involved in the crash, police say charges could be brought against them depending on what's found in the investigation to see how they were involved.

"Be a human being," Wilson said. "Be decent and just come forward and face the consequences for what you did because you messed up. You killed two innocent people."