'She loved to smile': Daughter of homeless woman stabbed to death over a blanket speaks out

The daughter of a homeless woman who police say was stabbed to death over a blanket is sharing her mom’s story with the News Station.

In the early hours of October 16, the DeLand Police Department said 67-year-old Christine McCaleb was found on a bench outside a bank along Woodland Boulevard.

Her daughter, Michelle, says her mom had lived on the streets for eight years. Prior to that, she says her mom lived a normal life, maintaining a home and keeping up with her bills.

