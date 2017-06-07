Body cam shows crashed plane that left 3 dead in DeLand
Body camera footage released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the destruction that a crashed plane left behind in DeLand on Sunday.
Burglary suspect caught climbing through ceiling
Authorities caught a suspected would-be burglar in the ceiling of a DeLand-area pharmacy early Wednesday morning.
Cancer prevention top of mind as DeLand designs new fire station
DeLand’s new downtown fire station is putting a big focus on cancer prevention.
Mother of murdered daughter, grandchildren speaking out
The mother and grandmother of the woman and children found murdered out of Marion County is speaking out about her grief.
DeLand High retweets partially nude photo, school says account was hacked
Leaders at DeLand High School said someone hacked into the school’s Twitter page, retweeting an inappropriate photo.
Crash knocks out power
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Boy shot in head with pellet gun
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Shooting in DeLand leaves man dead
FOX 35 News