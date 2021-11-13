Shaq says he turned down major role in this Oscar-winning movie

article

Shaquille O'Neal revealed this week that he turned down a huge part in a major film.

The basketball legend was a guest on an episode of the "Marchand and Ourand" sports media podcast this week where he revealed that he was offered the part of John Coffey in the Oscar-winning 1999 film ‘The Green Mile.’

"That was my role in 'Green Mile,' I turned it down," Shaq said.

RELATED: Shaq rejects celebrity status: 'These people are out of their freaking mind'

The role eventually went to Michael Clarke Duncan, who earned an Academy Award nomination.

So why did Shaq turn it down?

RELATED: ‘We ain’t rich, I’m rich’: Shaq says he wants his kids to earn their own way in life

"I didn't want to play the down south African-American guy during slavery," he said. "I didn't want to play that role. But the guy who played it, Michael Clarke Duncan, did an excellent job. I think I made the right decision because he did way better than I could have done, but I got offered that role."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.