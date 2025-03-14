Severe weather expected this weekend in Florida: Timeline, Orlando forecast, impacts

The Brief Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather, strong thunderstorms, and tornadoes. Timeline: Afternoon, evening, hours on Sunday for Central Florida, according to the latest forecasts. Main weather threats: Damaging winds, the risk of a few tornadoes, and hail. Stay alert: Download the FOX Local app for latest weather forecast, severe weather alerts.



There is the potential for severe weather across the southeastern parts of the United States over the next several days, including Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. On Sunday, that severe weather threat extends into north and central Florida.

FOX 35 has declared Sunday, March 16 a Storm Alert Day due to the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms, torrential rain, and gusty winds. Here's what to know about the Sunday forecast, severe weather threat, and timeline.

Sunday Forecast

What to expect:

The current weather forecast shows Sunday will be hot with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be breezy and dry for the first half of the day, but by mid-afternoon, showers and storms will be on the increase.

Timeline: Here's when the severe weather arrives in Central Florida

The timeline for the severe weather threat will be late Sunday afternoon and evening, potentially lingering into the early parts of Monday morning.

Gainesville: Early afternoon

Orlando: Late afternoon

Kissimmee: Evening

Currently, the storms are expected to not impact the Monday morning rush hour. Though, the forecast will firm up in the days ahead.

What are the main weather threats?

In Central Florida, the main weather threats from strong or severe storms would be damaging winds, the risk of a few tornadoes, flash flooding and hail.

Tornado threat: How likely?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said as the system moves into Central Florida, the tornado threat will move with it. The graphics below show a general timeline of when the biggest tornado threat will reach each region in the state.

"Winds will veer with altitude, from southerly at the ground level to westerly at jet stream level, producing a rotation in the column of air from ground to 30,000ft. This means any thunderstorms entering the region of orange could spin. This means a few tornadoes are possible," Brooks said, noting that these would likely not be the large tornadoes often seen in the middle of the country. However, any tornado can be damaging and threaten life, property, and homes.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning: What is the difference?

Tornado watch: A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service.

Tornado warning: A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

Where is the safest place in your home during a tornado?

If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter right away. Find the most interior room in your house or building, such as a closet, bathroom, or another room. Stay away from windows and doors. If outside, get inside right away.

Tornado safety tips: Here's what to do

Stay informed: Watch FOX 35 on TV or in the FOX Local app for the latest weather forecast, weather alerts, and severe weather alerts.

Turn on notifications: Keep emergency notifications and FOX 35 alerts on and active.

