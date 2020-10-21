Service planned for Belle Isle mother Stephanie Hollingsworth

article

A funeral will be held this Saturday for Stephanie Hollingsworth, the Belle Isle mother who was found dead in a submerged vehicle after going missing in September.

The Celebration of Life Service will take place on October 24 at the Action Church on 5140 Conway Road in Orlando.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors and face masks.

Due to limited capacity, the service will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. More information on the live streaming will be released soon.

RELATED: Medical examiner confirms identity of body found in car as missing Belle Isle mother

Hollingsworth was last seen on Sept. 25, along with her Chevy Tahoe. On Saturday afternoon, searchers, along with the woman's family, were flying a drone near Dowden Road and Story Time Drive in the Innovation Way area when they discovered a vehicle inside a retention pond with a body inside, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Advertisement

The medical examiner confirmed the identity of the body found in a submerged car was Hollingsworth.

RELATED: Police: Husband, his family ruled out as persons of interest in disappearance of Belle Isle mother

Family friend Larry Miles sent FOX 35 this statement:

"This has been a long, hard road for the family. They have beautiful hearts and are strong. Scott is a great dad and he has led a positive charge to find his wife. His children love and respect him. He is their rock. They saw the hundreds of searchers and thousands of people who came together praying to bring closure to the family. Without all of these people and the tireless efforts they put forth while stopping their lives to help this family in need, Scott would still be searching for his wife. He can now rest. Scott motivated us to start FindSteph.com. It became a movement. He would like us to continue the efforts to bring forth conversations that address many of the subjects that surfaced during this search.This was a mother who loved her family and was married to her soulmate. Together they raised 3 strong, well-rounded boys. They are all heartbroken today, just as they have been for 3 weeks. Today brought closure so that they can all now grieve."