Service dog survives rattlesnake bite after life-saving ER trip in Ocala

The Brief A veteran’s beloved service dog, Konah, survived a near-fatal rattlesnake bite in Ocala thanks to rapid emergency treatment. The dog’s recovery came at a steep financial cost, but the family says no price is too high to save a lifesaving companion. A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the $6,000–$10,000 bill.



Konah is a good dog. He became part of the family when he was needed the most.

Recently, he went outside to use the bathroom and returned unusually early. That's when his owner knew something wasn't right.

What we know:

Konah, a five-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever and trained service dog, was bitten by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake in his backyard in Ocala, Florida.

After collapsing indoors, he was rushed to an animal ER, where emergency antivenom treatment costing between $6,000–$10,000 saved his life. He has since made a full recovery.

What we don't know:

While it’s clear that Konah was bitten by a snake, it’s not known exactly how long he was exposed to the venom before treatment or how close the encounter with the snake was. It’s also unclear whether the snake was removed or if local wildlife authorities were contacted.

The backstory:

Konah joined the Cabral family as a re-homed seven-month-old puppy. Nicholas Cabral immediately felt a connection

"As soon as I met him, he ran and jumped in the back of my truck. Didn't even question it."

Konah isn't just a pet — he serves a vital role as a service dog, supporting Cabral, a veteran who lives with PTSD and severe migraines.

Local perspective:

This isn’t just about a dog surviving a snake bite; it’s a story that underscores the bond between a veteran and his service dog, and the emotional and financial toll unexpected medical emergencies can bring. Rattlesnake bites in Florida are a known hazard, and this story highlights both the risks of rural or suburban living and the critical importance of emergency veterinary care access.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help offset the high cost of treatment.

