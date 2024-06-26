Seminole High student arrested after bringing weapon to summer school, district says

STREAM FOX 35:

A Seminole High School student is in custody after they allegedly brought a weapon to summer school on Wednesday, according to the school district.

The situation unfolded after administrators were tipped off that a student had brought a weapon to campus, according to a letter to Seminole High families sent on behalf of Principal Michael Pfeiffer. Seminole County Public Schools shared a copy of the letter with FOX 35.

Law enforcement were able to locate the student and searched their backpack, where a weapon was found, school officials said. The school district did not immediately reveal what kind of weapon the student allegedly brought to school.

The student, whose identity was not immediately released, didn't make a threat to the campus or anyone on it, but having any type of weapon is strictly prohibited, the message said.

"Proper disciplinary actions have been taken at this time, and the student has been taken into custody by law enforcement," the message continued. According to Seminole High's website, students with discipline problems during summer classes "will be subject to possible dismissal from Summer School."

Seminole High will now have an added law enforcement presence, including a K-9 that's trained to detect weapons.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we are thankful for the individuals who reported this tip. It takes all of us working together to keep our campus a safe and vibrant community of learning," Pfeiffer said in the statement.

Summer classes at Seminole High started on June 3 and are scheduled to end on Thursday, June 27.

