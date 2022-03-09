Seminole County woman searching for answers after a hit-and-run leaves her on side of road

Barbara Carpenter walks the same loop every day. Although, last Monday was different. When she came to the intersection of Eden Park and McNeil Road across from Teague Middle School. She stopped, checked both ways, and started walking across the street. Then, she doesn’t remember a thing.

"It’s a big chunk of my life that someone took an eraser to and just whipped it right out," said Carpenter.

In a split second, Barbara’s life changed forever.

"I remember turning and seeing this car coming at me and thinking oh my god this is really going to hurt bad," she said. "That’s the last thing I remember."

The next thing Barbara knew she was in a dream-like state in the back of an ambulance on her way to the trauma unit at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"I didn’t think it was real until my husband got to the hospital and I saw him. Then I knew it was real," she said.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Osceola maintenance man raped 70-year-old tenant, said he was in love with her

Barbara was crossing at the intersection in the crosswalk around 6:20 am on February 28th. She says she got maybe a third of the way across. That is when troopers believe a car hit her and kept going.

"The deputy told me their windshield is definitely broken. There is possibly blood and front-end damage on the car," said Barbara. "Nobody knows nothing."

Barbara says someone found her almost a half-hour later and called 911. Another Good Samaritan covered her blankets.

"There are so many good people out there," said Barbara. "The person that found me. The person that stopped and gave me blankets and tissue. I haven’t found them yet. I’d like to find them, and thank them for being caring people."

Barbara’s face has multiple fractures. She has painful bruising in her chest and all down the left side of her body. She says she continuously replays those few seconds in her mind trying to remember what happened.

"Just own up to it. Say you’re sorry. Something so I can rest because I can’t stop wondering," said Barbara.

Barbara believes this whole thing was just a terrible accident, and she wants to forgive the person who has done this to her. She just hopes they can come forward to allow her to heal.

If you have any information about the incident you are urged to contact Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.