Seminole County training people to administer COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines are being put in the arms of people 65 and older across the state. But as things ramp up, who is being trained to give the shot?

"What you want to do is swirl the vaccine calmly."

An instructional video was filmed Tuesday for firefighters and EMTs in Seminole County. They'll be watching it as part of their training on how to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Puncture the top of the vial, turn over, inject your air."

The video's "star" is paramedic Sergio Osorio. He was trained on how to vaccinate others a few weeks ago.

"We are looking at things like how we handle it, how it’s stored, how much we are actually giving to the individual," Osorio said.

He's one of 75 people trained, so far, in Seminole County on COVID vaccine administration. Officials say one reason so many doses of the COVID vaccine are sitting on the shelves right now is because of staffing. Seminole County is trying to combat that. More staff members trained means more patients vaccinated.

"It’s been trial and error. They’ve been talking, planning, exercising the plans to see how it goes and making changes and improving as they go," said Florida Department of Health in Seminole County Public Information Officer Mirna Chamorro.

Trainings usually last an hour or two at the department of health or Seminole State, and now this video will be used for those who can't make it to trainings, but want to help.

"Many people have been calling. Many agencies have been calling wanting to volunteer, wanting to help and provide their services," Chamorro said.

"It has been an overall cohesive effort that has proven to be very successful and smooth."

This week, Seminole County offiicals plan to vaccinate residents in three different living communities as well as those with appointments at the Oviedo Mall.