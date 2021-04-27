Seminole County to vote on lifting mask mandate

Tuesday could spell the end for the mask mandate in Seminole County.

Depending on which way the vote goes, the mandate could end as early as June.

Seminole County has been under a mask mandate for more than a year now and there are people who want to see the mandate lifted, including a county commissioner.

Amy Lockhart says she wants to see the mask mandate replaced with a resolution recommending people wear masks indoors when it’s not possible to practice social distancing. Her proposal is to end the mandate on June 7.

"You’ve got 166,000 or more people in this county who have gotten a vaccine. They need to live life like they’ve gone and gotten a vaccine. They shouldn’t have to wear masks anymore. We know vaccines are incredibly effective so why wouldn’t we allow those folks to move on with their lives?"

The commissioner's meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

FOX 35 News has learned that a group of parents plan to hold a peaceful protest before the meeting. They want to see the mask mandate removed for the sake of children who go to Seminole County schools.

