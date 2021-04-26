CDC: Millions skipping 2nd dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that millions are not getting their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and health officials say that is a big problem.

According to CDC data, more than five million Americans have skipped out on their second dose. The trend is troubling health experts who say that the second dose dramatically increases your immunity to COVID-19.

Experts say that it is critical you get the second dose. Seminole County officials specifically are warning people to not skip out on their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

At the Oviedo Mall vaccination site, they confirmed that some people are skipping their appointments. While officials said that this will not disrupt their operation, they said that it will take even longer to reach herd immunity this way.

"If you don’t get the full complement of vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna, you really have about 50 percent immunity," Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said. "I know that younger people feel they don’t get as sick, but I’m telling you the UK variant -- What we’re hearing out of Michigan, where’s a lot of UK variant, is that the age range of hospitalizations is coming down. In fact, there’s very severe illness in younger people."

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may not be enough to keep people protected over time. Researchers from both companies said that vaccinated people will probably need a booster shot within the next year.

