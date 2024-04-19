Seminole County Sheriff's Office to hold press conference on Winter Springs carjacking, kidnapping

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference on Friday regarding the Winter Springs carjacking and kidnapping that also resulted in the arrest of an Orange County deputy.

The press conference, which starts at 3:30 p.m., comes just one day after a judge granted Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Francisco Estrella Chicon bond after allegedly impersonating a high-ranking deputy to gain information about the murder case.

Estrella, 33, was arrested amid the Seminole County Sheriff's Office's investigation into the carjacking, kidnapping, and alleged murder of a South Florida woman in Winter Springs.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead, was carjacked and kidnapped at gunpoint last week at an intersection in Winter Springs. Hours later, a vehicle believed to be hers, a Dodge Durango, was found on fire at a construction site in Osceola County, and a body was inside the SUV.

Officials believe Katherine was found dead inside that vehicle, though they're awaiting official confirmation from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators allege that Chicon used law enforcement resources to contact one of the detectives investigating the death of Guerrero De Aguasvivas and allegedly provided information on the investigation to her husband.

Chicon, who was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in September 2022, was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail on five charges:

Interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication

Disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communication

Disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Accessing computer or electronic devices without authorization or exceeding authorization

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters on Monday that the Orange County deputy's wife is apparently childhood friends with Katherine's husband and brother.

As the two were headed to Seminole County, Katherine's husband or brother contacted the deputy's wife and asked them to pull information on the Seminole County detective in charge of the case, Sheriff Lemma said.

The Orange County deputy allegedly searched the detective's home address, phone number, and other information and sent that to the husband and brother.

Who carjacked Katherine in Winter Springs?

Deputies are still searching for the two carjacking suspects. They were seen on video in a green Acura following behind Aguasvivas' car moments before the kidnapping. The video showed one of the suspects jumping out of the Acura, armed, and getting into Aguasvivas' car.

That Acura was later found abandoned at an Orange County Apartment complex and later towed by a tow service. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was still titled to the original owners in Winter Springs and had been on the streets unregistered, without a legitimate license plate since approximately February.

That same car is possibly tied to the Orange County murder of a tow truck driver who was killed on April 10, one day before the kidnapping.

"What we do know now is that this vehicle – our suspect's vehicle, by unique VIN number – was towed back on March 19 from the murder victim [Garcia]. At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10mm," Sheriff Lemma said, noting that similar rounds were found at the Osceola County scene where Katherine's vehicle was found.