Seminole County Teacher of the Year gets once-in-a-lifetime flight with Blue Angels

An educator from Seminole County is on cloud nine after being named Teacher of the Year and receiving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"This is the biggest blessing of my life," Janan Hodges said.

Hodges, who works as a math instructional coach at Bear Lake Elementary School, celebrated her award by taking to the skies in an F/A-18 Super Hornet courtesy of the Blue Angels' "Key Influencer" program.

"It was amazing," Hodges exclaimed after her thrilling flight.

For Hodges, the experience was particularly poignant, as it coincided with memories of her late father.

"My dad passed away two years ago, so this was an amazing and emotional day," she shared.

The Blue Angels, set to headline this year's Orlando Air Show at Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend, provided Hodges with an unforgettable journey high above Central Florida.

Reflecting on the flight, Hodges described the aerial adventure as "breathtaking."

Hodges' passion for learning extends beyond the classroom, and her newfound passion for flying with the Blue Angels marks a high point in her teaching career.