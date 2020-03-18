Seminole County Schools will let parents teach their children over extended break caused by coronavirus

article

Students on an extended spring break due to the coronavirus won't be heading back to classrooms until at least mid-April.

In the meantime, Seminole County Schools will be looking to parents to keep kids up to date with the latest lessons.

Students will be able to log-on to a portal where they will get the latest lessons. Parents will be guided on how to deliver the lesson.

Students who do not have a computer and qualify for free or reduced lunch will be able to get a loaner from the district.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus death toll in Florida rises to 8, additional positive cases announced as well, health officials say

On Monday, teachers will be briefed on how the program, called 'Distance Learning,' will work.

The classes for students in the district will begin on the 30th.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live