Seminole County School Board calls special meeting on masks

The Seminole County School Board has called for a special meeting on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. to provide direction to the superintendent pertaining to mask guidance.

The meeting will be held at the Educational Support Center, 400 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, Florida. Seminole County Public Schools' Board Meetings are broadcast on Seminole Government Television (SGTV).

As of Tuesday, Seminole County Public Schools reported 1,354 total COVID-19 cases in the district with 442 active cases. Active cases include COVID-19 positive staff or student cases reported by schools within the lasT 10 days.

The total number of quarantines as of Tuesday was 7, 059, with 2,338 active cases – or cases reported by schools within the last 10 days.

See the full Seminole County Public Schools dashboard here.

