Seminole County releases heat map of COVID-19 cases

Seminole County officials announced on Friday afternoon that 168 patients have been confirmed with COVID-19, 162 are county residents.

The patients ages range from ages 19-100. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Seminole County.

Another exective order was issued in the county on Friday requiring all positive patients to remain in home until medically cleared.

Seminole County Emergency Operations Center is operating at a Level 1 while responding to COVID-19. The county tweeted an image of a heat map indicating locations of high incidences of the virus; however, it was not immediately clear if the heat map was based on zip codes or municipalities and no definitive numbers were posted in the hot zones.

The county and its partners are closely monitoring the virus and have taken protective measures including: specialized training for employees, procurement of personal protective equipment for first responders, implementation of emergency response plans, and provision of community workshops to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Florida Department of Health is the lead agency regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 in Florida | Reach FDOH 24/7 at (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.govSeminole County's Citizen Information Hotline is available daily 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at 407-665-0000.