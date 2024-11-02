Seminole County polling station evacuated after suspicious incident, according to Casselberry Officials

Casselberry Police say an early voting station located at the Seminole County Library was briefly evacuated and closed Friday night due to a suspicious incident. Casselberry Police and Sanford County Sheriff's office responded to a call at the Seminole County Library branch, 215 N. Oxford Road, on Friday evening.

Casselberry Police tells FOX 35 that they responded to the Library to assist the Sheriff's office after a call was received from the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections concerning a "possible exposure incident." Authorities went on to say Seminole County Fire responded and determined there was no threat of a hazmat exposure.

Casselberry Police confirmed with FOX 35 there were no injuries and the incident is under investigation.

Police also confirmed both the Library and Polling Station are open and there is no threat to the public.

According to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections web page, early voting ends in Seminole County on Sunday, November 4, 2024. All early polling sites are open from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.