Seminole County opens new COVID testing site as demand increases

Lengthy lines are expected at COVID-19 testing sites across Central Florida on Monday. Officials are trying to keep up with rising demand.

In Seminole County, a new testing site will open at the Sanford SunRail Station. This site will be by appointment only. So far appointments are already booked out for days due to the demand.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the county moved to appointment-only because the lines were so long.

Since many testing sites were closed over the holiday, people have been turning to emergency rooms to get a test over the weekend, but officials say do not do that.

"One of the hospitals just this weekend had 50 people in their ER, for a COVID test," Harris told FOX 35 News. "Fifty people! Well, there are other people there. Heart attack patients, strokes, cancer patients."

So if you are going for a COVID test, you should go to a testing facility. You can book an appointment HERE.

