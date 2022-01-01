Officials warn people to not visit ERs for COVID-19 test, unless they have serious symptoms

Officials are warning people not to use up space in emergency rooms as the demand for testing increases.

The demand for testing in Central Florida is high, and it's tough to get an appointment at the local pharmacy or testing site in Orange and Seminole counties.

In Seminole County, the county-run sites have moved to appointment-only because of the high volume of people waiting in the line previously.

"The demand is incredible. Our appointments are booked days in advance," said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

As county testing sites were closed for the New Year holiday, and CVS and Walgreens have appointments booked, some people were going to hospital emergency rooms to get a COVID-19 test this weekend.

Officials are warning people not to do this.

"One of the hospitals just this weekend had 50 people in their emergency room — all for a COVID-19 test," Harris said. "Well, there are other people there of course as well. Heart attack patients, strokes, cancer patients, all kinds of other patients that are there. So, if you are going for a COVID test, it is best to go to a COVID test facility."

Harris says all four hospitals in Seminole County had people come in to get tested for COVID-19 this weekend.

Orlando Health released a statement saying:

"We want to remind the community that hospital emergency rooms are not testing centers for those with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19. Emergency rooms are intended for those who are critically ill or injured."

Brevard County government also released a statement asking its residents not to utilize hospitals for testing.

Dr. Craig Deligdish the president and CEO of Omni Healthcare says even if you do go to a hospital emergency room, you'll likely wait hours anyway because those in critical condition would need more immediate care.

However, he does say if you have a serious symptom of COVID-19, you should definitely go to the ER.

"If you’re short of breath, you should go to the emergency room if you think you have coronavirus," Dr. Deligdish said. "But, if you have a low-grade fever, if you have a cough, if you have other symptoms of the virus, you should consult the CDC website, contact your primary care physician and quarantine."

Seminole County is going to add another COVID-19 testing site to provide more testing this upcoming week.

The new site will open on Tuesday at the Sanford SunRail station.

"We anticipate the demand is just going to increase even more, as people go back to their normal lives, go back to school," Harris said.

You can make an appointment here.