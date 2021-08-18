Seminole County offering COVID booster shot to the immunocompromised

Seminole County Emergency Management just opened their first pop-up clinic for those needing a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

"It meant the world to us. As soon as he got it I teared up and got emotional about it," said Mindy Machock.

She and her husband, Dan White, are among the first in Seminole County to get their third jab. Being a double-lung transplant recipient, Dan is severely immunocompromised.

"With a double-lung transplant that could…it would probably be fatal," Mindy said.

Dan also suffers from Parkinson's Disease. His doctor’s orders were clear.

"As soon as we can get this, we needed to go out and do it," Mindy told FOX 35 News.

Seminole County is offering third shots to the immunocompromised through Saturday. Prescriptions are not required.

"We are encouraging everyone to check with their primary care providers," Donna Walsh, Florida Department of Health Seminole County Health Officer said.

Alan Harris is the Seminole County’s Emergency Management Director. He said they set up this pop-up clinic because they kept hearing from residents who were unable to get appointments for a third vaccine. Harris said it’s important to take care of the immunocompromised especially now seeing the effect the Delta Variant is having on Central Florida.

"We want to save lives. This is a way to save lives. Many of the breakthrough cases we see going into the hospitals are individuals with immune-compromised conditions. Those that received vaccine quite a while ago because immunocompromised was that 2nd wave of individuals that got their first dose of vaccine," said Harris.

If you are immunocompromised and want to book an appointment, go to PrepareSeminole.org , click on "COVID Vaccine," then scroll down to where you see "THIRD VACCINE."

