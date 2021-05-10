Seminole County man arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

A Florida man who reportedly posted Facebook photos from the Capitol riot has now been arrested for his alleged role there.

John Nassif, of Seminole County, is accused of being inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, during the insurrection.

John Maron Nassif, 55, of Chuluota, was charged Monday with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

Nassif was released from federal custody on Monday. He was quiet when he left court, even trying to block his face.

His arrest affidavit contains screenshots of pictures on his Facebook page that appear to show him at the Capitol Building and comments allegedly made by Nassif indicating that he was there that day. The FBI said agents also spotted him in other videos and photos.

According to that same arrest affidavit, two of Nassif’s Facebook friends turned him into federal authorities.

Nassif is scheduled to have his first appearance in Washington, D.C. via a Zoom meeting on Monday. He will be assigned a federal public defender.

If Nassif is convicted, prosecutors said he could face a maximum of a year in prison, one year of probation, and a $100,000 fine.

