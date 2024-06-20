Community leaders tour Orlando Health Lake Mary hospital

Lake Mary officials and leaders from local departments, including police, fire and rescue, and parks and recreation, recently toured the new Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital.

The tour included Lake Mary Mayor David Mealor, Commissioners Jordan Smith and Justin York, City Manager Kevin Smith, Police Chief Kevin Pratt, Deputy Police Chief Dennis Strange, Fire Chief Mike Johansmeyer, Deputy Fire Chief Wendy Niles, Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Nipe, Community Development Director Sabreena Colbert, Seminole County Commissioner Amy Lockhart, and Representative David Smith of District 38.

The officials inspected the ongoing construction of the two six-story towers located off Reinhart Road in Seminole County, adjacent to the existing Orlando Health Emergency Room and across from the Orlando Health Medical Pavilion.

The hospital, set to open in January 2025, will feature a state-of-the-art acute care facility with labor and delivery services, 124 initial beds (expandable to 240), six operating rooms, three catheterization labs with specialized services, imaging, lab, pharmacy, dining, and a chapel.