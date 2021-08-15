Seminole County hopes to start distributing COVID-19 booster shot but needs more guidance from state

article

The COVID-19 booster shot was approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) days ago for people who are immunocompromised but now comes the process of actually the booster shots out to the people.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris is hoping to start distributing the third shot starting on Tuesday, but he says he needs more guidance from the state on what is needed to get the shot.

"We are still waiting for the State of Florida to identify exactly how that will be done. Is it a prescription? Is it a doctor's note? Is it just a self-proclamation? We just don't know yet," Harris said.

Harris said the county has been getting a lot of messages from immunocompromised people wanting the shot due to concerns over the Delta variant.

Dr. Daniel Landau, with the Orlando Health Cancer Institute, says he's had a high interest to get the shot from his patients.

"It's important that we take patients who have that poor functioning immune system and bring them to a protection level closer to the general population," Dr. Landau said.

The FDA says the booster is for certain immunocompromised people, like someone who has had an organ transplant.

"There's been a lot of interest among our patients, but it's still not our entire patient population who are candidates for this. A large number of our patients have very well-functioning immune systems and there's still a fair amount of data that the two shots of Moderna, or two shots of Pfizer or just one J&J (Johnson & Johnson) and still very effective even against this very difficult to control Delta variant."

Harris said he's hoping they'll be able to administer this third dose to those who need it most.

"The more shots we provide as boosters for this segment of the population, the fewer hospitalizations we have and the more lives can be saved," Harris said.

Advertisement

The third booster shot is just approved for those who received the Moderna and Pfizer shots, not the J&J vaccine.