Seminole County camp says it was COVID-19 free all summer

Friday was the last day of SportsTyme Summer Camp, and organizers said it was a summer without any closures from COVID-19.

This comes after around 6,000 temperature checks, 400 kids attending and 10 weeks of camp.

“With all the bad news going on, I think its good news to be able report that for us in particular, we were blessed and had absolutely no COVID cases at all,” said Scott Yebba with SportsTyme.

The program has been operating out of churches in Oviedo and Sanford with a lot of new procedures in place.

“We practiced hand sanitizing after every sport, or game or activity the kids would wash their hands,” Yebba explained. “The coaches would wear masks indoors. For the kids, it was optional all summer.”

While this program has been successful, that hasn’t been the case for all central Florida camps.

At one summer camp in St. Cloud, nearly 100 people were asked to quarantine after a staff member tested positive. Orange County officials said three out of 14 county-run camps had to close temporarily this summer due to someone getting sick or exposed. In Seminole County, where SportsTyme took place, the health department told us they couldn’t share any specifics about cases at camps.

“Me and my wife both work. We’re not too worried about it,” said Samuel Orton, who sent his 8-year-old son the SportsTyme.

Orton said he thought it was important to enroll his son in camp to socialize. He’ll also be going back to school in person.

“He’s ready to go back and see his friends,” he said.

SportsTyme usually leases local schools for camp, they weren’t able to this summer which is why they say they’re grateful the churches gave them space.