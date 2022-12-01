Seminole County school bus driver arrested after alleged child abuse incident on bus

article

A Seminole County school bus driver was arrested on Thursday for allegations of child abuse after an incident on their school bus, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

Officials said the incident happened on Monday on a Lake Howell High school bus, but school and police officers were not notified about the issue until Wednesday. The employee was reportedly "removed from his duties" and then placed on administrative leave because the person did not report this incident.

"We want to take this opportunity to reiterate that the safety of our students is our highest priority and behavior like this will not be tolerated at Seminole County Public Schools," Seminole County Public School spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35.

A bus monitor was also placed on administrative leave because they did not report the incident, school officials said.

The identity of the bus driver has not been released yet.

Stay with FOX 35 for updates on this developing story.