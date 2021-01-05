Seminole County begins vaccinating 65+ at independent living facilities

By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was a long line of socially distanced seniors ages 65 and up anxiously awaiting their designated COVID-19 vaccine appointment time at the Serenity Towers Independent Living facility.

Around 165 seniors call the tower home. Florida Department of Health Seminole County says at least 130 of them rolled up their sleeves to get the vaccine Tuesday morning.

"Today’s turnout was exceptional. Everybody was very willing. They had done their homework. They had talked to their doctor. They had read through and were very knowledgeable about the vaccine," Kelly Welch said.

John Bonanno, 65, didn’t think twice about it.

"I work at Serenity Towers with the seniors. I felt it was in my best interest to get vaccinated to protect myself and other residents in the community," Bonanno said.

He got emotional as he told FOX 35 News that he’s missing family that he hasn’t seen in nearly a year.

Advertisement

"My daughter lives up in Virginia. She caught it," he said while trying to fight back tears.

Bonanno said his daughter had a rough go fighting the virus.

"She’s been two weeks. She’s doing good now. So, I know this is going to help," he said. "With the staff we got here and everybody participating, I think this is going to help us out."

Every vial of vaccine being opened is going to good use. Any leftover doses from an open vial not being used at Serenity Towers are assigned fast.

"We have a list. If we have extra doses that we’re able to make sure that we can go out to folks’ homes on very rare exceptions and be able to provide that to folks that are homebound, unable to leave their home," Welch said.

She says they started going out to homes of housebound residents last week. So far they’ve been to 90.

Welch also said they have a handful of other communities with folks 65 and up already signed up for shot clinics throughout the week. Those are closed just to the people living in those communities, and they’re expecting to give around 400 shots at each one.