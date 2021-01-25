Seminole County begins 2nd Moderna doses as supply worries continue

Seminole County says that they will start distributing the second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at its Oviedo Mall vaccination site on Monday.

This vaccination site was the first in the state to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to seniors 65 and older on December 28th. Monday -- exactly 28 days later -- recipients will begin to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Thousands have been vaccinated at the Oviedo Mall vaccination site since opening at the end of December.

70-year-old Jo Tripp was the first to get a dose and she told FOX 35 that "I'm just so thankful that this vaccine is made available to us so that I can have peace of mind."

The vaccination site started out in a storefront and then expanded into the old Sears Department store. It is a 50,000 square-foot facility capable of processing up to 3,000 people per day.

However, officials said that the vaccine supply is not keeping up with the demand. Seminole County's Alan Harris said that "we were hoping to see vaccines at warp speed, but it's not. It's more like a horse and drawn carriage."

As soon as appointments become available in Seminole County, they are quickly filled.

The vaccination site opens at 9 a.m. and is by appointment only.

