Seminole County practicing flood rescue techniques for hurricane season



The residential area around Lake Harney by North Jungle Road and Whitcomb Drive is prone to flooding. Water can quickly rise a few feet at a moment’s notice.

"It could literally happen in an hour or two," said Lt. Ed Castlen of the Seminole County Fire Department.

Lt. Castlen recalls rescue efforts during hurricane Irma that required 40 evacuations around Lake Harney and even more in Altamonte Springs.

"We evacuated 54 people when little Wekiva River overflowed its banks," said Castlen.

The Seminole County Fire Department busted out the big machinery for flood rescue training efforts as they prepare for the next big storm.

"We’re just barely into a hurricane season and we’ve already had several named storms coming through," said Castlen.

Seminole County Fire uses two massive military-grade trucks called the M35-A3. They can drive through 44 inches of water and carry 20 people in the back who may be trapped by floodwaters

"We preposition them in those areas of greatest need within the county," said Chief Otto Drozd of the Seminole County Fire Department.

One of them is always patrolling the streets of Geneva in case of the worst.

"Normal vehicles are not capable of going over more than 12 or 18 inches of water," said Castlen. "This just give us a very good step up."

Firefighters say they also have access to a helicopter and rescue swimmers. They will also be getting an airboat in October.

"Prepare on the front end so that it makes our job a little bit easier," said Drozd.

In the end, it’s your choice whether or not you evacuate but officials say it’s best to side with the recommendations of emergency management.

