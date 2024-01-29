Semi-truck catches on fire after crash involving 2 cars on Beachline Expressway, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A semi-truck caught on fire on the Beachline Expressway after a three-vehicle crash involving two other cars on Monday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened between the Dallas Boulevard west on-ramp and Innovation Way west near exit 19, officials said.

Fire crews have knocked down the fire, but said there's possible damage to a nearby bridge.

The road is currently closed, but Florida Highway Patrol is working to open up the eastbound lanes on SR-528, officials said.

The fire department said there's one "patient," but did not reveal the extent of their injuries, if any. There have been no reported transports to area hospitals yet.

This is a developing story.