Semi-truck catches fire on I-4 in Kissimmee, troopers say

A semi-truck caught on fire on Interstate-4 in Kissimmee on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Pierson, said the cab began smoking at around 5:30 a.m. When he pulled over into the westbound shoulder near mile marker 64, the truck became engulfed in flames, troopers said.

The driver was not injured.

The roadblock in the area was cleared just after 6:20 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.