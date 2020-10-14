Semi carrying eggs crashes, causing fire and closure of part of I-4 in Orlando, police say

article

A portion of eastbound I-4 near S.R. 408 in Orlando is closed due to a semi-fire, police say.

The Orlando Police Department said that all lanes of eastbound I-4 just before the exit to eastbound S.R. 408 are closed due to a semi-fire.

They said that units rescued the driver of the semi and he is conscious and talking.

The semi-truck was said to be carrying eggs.

