Select Florida-supported COVID-19 testing sites will offer self-swab testing for symptomatic individuals

Starting Friday, some state-supported coronavirus testing sites will have self-swab testing lanes for symptomatic individuals, a move that they expect will reduce wait times and expedite test results.

On Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced the new testing method. The following locations will offer it:

War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale (Broward County)

Regency Square Mall (Duval County)

Orange County Convention Center (Orange County)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

They said that symptomatic individuals will be directed to a separate lane for testing and will be provided an observed, self-swab test under the supervision of a health care professional. Only those 5 years of age and older and who have COVID-19 symptoms will be offered the self-swab tests.

500 self-swab tests can be conducted per day at the Orange County Convention Center and Hard Rock Stadium sites, FDEM said. The War Memorial Auditorium site can complete up to 1,000 tests per day and the Regency Square Mall site can do up to 2,200 tests per day. Results will be sent to a separate lab and will be available with 72 hours via email.

Appointments are reportedly not necessary to be tested. However, those going to the Orange County Convention Center and the Regency Square Mall sites can make an appointment at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. The other two locations are not taking appointments at this time.

The four locations with self-swab tests will serve as a pilot program, FDEM said. If successful, it will be expanded to more state-run testing sites. Florida currently supports 50 COVID-19 testing sites, with the ability to complete up to 29,000 tests per day.

