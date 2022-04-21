Dog abandoned, leashed to pole outside adoption center, staff says

A man was caught on camera leading a dog towards an adoption center before turning and leashing it to a pole, according to staff at SPCA of Brevard.

The dog tries to follow, but the man keeps walking then drives off.

Staff members say they are lucky they were just feet away in their office, because it could have caused a dangerous situation.

"They could have behavioral issues or even just being scared," said Susan Naylor the shelter's associate director. "A scared dog or a scared cat could act out in ways that they normally wouldn’t, and I’m sure that’s probably what his case is."

The SPCA of Brevard says the dog, now named Bailey, almost bit staff members, and they worried that could have happened to someone else walking by.

"It is technically against the law, but it’s also dangerous," Naylor said.

Bailey doesn't seem dangerous at all now.

Staff members have worked to calm him down, and plan to have the senior beagle checked out by a vet soon before he can go up for adoption.

The shelter says this kind of thing happens several times a year and wants to remind people there's a better way to surrender an animal.

"We’re a no judgement place," Naylor said. "If you need to surrender your pet or if you need help because you can’t afford their medical care, we’ll work with just about anybody."

The SPCA says it hasn't reported the incident to police, since they didn't get a clear shot of the man's license plate.