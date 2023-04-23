Expand / Collapse search

Second suspect accused in violent U.S. 301 road rage attack arrested

By Fox 1 News Staff
Published 
Florida
Video of McClarin and Shaniah Faith attacking the victim's car

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers have arrested a second person they say was involved in a road rage attack on US 301 that was caught on camera. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Shaniah Faith Cofield and Peter Allen McClarin got into a minor crash with a 31-year-old Brandon woman at the intersection of US 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. 

In video posted on social media, the man and the woman can be seen attacking a 2019 Chevy sedan. The man can be heard yelling "Get out of the car!" at the driver. 

Cofield-and-McClarin-mugshots.jpg

Mugshots of Shaniah Cofield and Peter McClarin courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says McCalrin was seen on video using a firearm to try to break the car’s window. 

Before the witness began recording, FHP said at least one gunshot was fired at the Chevy.

FHP-Road-rage-resized.jpg

FHP is searching for a man and a woman accused of attacking a vehicle after shooting at its driver following a minor crash. 

The witness who recorded the video told another bystander that the person in the Chevy had hit the couple's car and driven away.

Troopers say McClarin, who is facing multiple felony charges, was arrested following a short foot chase on Sunday.  Cofield was arrested last week for her alleged role in the attack. 