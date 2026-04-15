Second Seminole County deputy accused of organized fraud in alleged overtime scheme

The Brief A second Seminole County deputy has been accused of submitting false off-duty overtime time sheets and collecting pay for hours not worked. Deputy Kevin Jones has been charged with one count of organized fraud, the sheriff's office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Jones, who turned himself into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. He was hired by the sheriff's office in January 2016. He was suspended in late August 2025, pending the ongoing investigation. In February 2026, Deputy Sheriff Nestor Nieves Jr. was arrested and booked into jail on one count of organized fraud, accused of submitting false time sheets and earning thousands in unearned compensation, officials said.



A second deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has been accused of submitting fraudulent overtime time sheets for off-duty assignments not actually worked, the sheriff's office announced late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Deputy Kevin Jones has been charged with one count of organized fraud. He turned himself in to the John E. Polk Correction Facility, the sheriff's office said.

In February, Deputy Sheriff Nestor Nieves Jr. was arrested and booked into jail on one count of organized fraud, accused of submitting falsified time sheets for overtime hours allegedly not worked – and being paid thousands in unearned compensation, the sheriff's office said.

Both deputies have requested the Public Information Exemption, which bars their booking photos from being publicly released because they're law enforcement officers, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Jones was hired by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in 2016. He was suspended in August 2025 amid the investigation into the alleged fraudulent time sheets.

Deputy Nieves Jr. was hired in September 2015. He was suspended in August 2025 amid the investigation.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma has filed notices of termination against both deputies.