Second Seminole County deputy accused of organized fraud in alleged overtime scheme
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A second deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has been accused of submitting fraudulent overtime time sheets for off-duty assignments not actually worked, the sheriff's office announced late Wednesday night.
What we know:
Deputy Kevin Jones has been charged with one count of organized fraud. He turned himself in to the John E. Polk Correction Facility, the sheriff's office said.
In February, Deputy Sheriff Nestor Nieves Jr. was arrested and booked into jail on one count of organized fraud, accused of submitting falsified time sheets for overtime hours allegedly not worked – and being paid thousands in unearned compensation, the sheriff's office said.
Both deputies have requested the Public Information Exemption, which bars their booking photos from being publicly released because they're law enforcement officers, the sheriff's office said.
Deputy Jones was hired by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in 2016. He was suspended in August 2025 amid the investigation into the alleged fraudulent time sheets.
Deputy Nieves Jr. was hired in September 2015. He was suspended in August 2025 amid the investigation.
Sheriff Dennis Lemma has filed notices of termination against both deputies.
The Source: The Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest and charge against Deputy Kevin Jones on Wednesday night, April 15, 2026. On Feb. 26, SCSO announced the arrest and charge against Deputy Sheriff Nestor Nieves Jr.