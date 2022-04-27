Second helicopter discovered in Lake Apopka where pilot was rescued on Tuesday

article

While trying to recover a helicopter from a crash in Central Florida that happened on Tuesday, deputies say a second helicopter was found at the same site – and they aren't sure how long it has been there.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a private company found the second helicopter on Wednesday morning while in the area where a pilot was rescued one day before.

"We don’t know when it went down or how it went down. We also don’t know if anyone was in the helicopter."

The sheriff's office Marine Unit is assessing the situation and says it will provide an update when more information is known.