Second family files wrongful death lawsuit in boy's drowning at rowing practice on Orlando's Lake Fairview

A second family is now suing after their son died during rowing practice on an Orlando lake last year.

On Sept. 15, 2022, five middle school students were on a boat when firefighters believe lightning struck nearby, flipping them into Lake Fairview. Two of them died.

The family's wrongful lawsuit claims that the North Orlando Rowing Club should never have let the boat out on the water, because of inclement weather.

RELATED: Wrongful death lawsuit filed after boy drowns during rowing practice at Lake Fairview in Orlando

The other boy's family filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Rowing Association and the local rowing club alleging the club did not have effective weather detection systems to predict poor weather nearby and did not have a working defibrillator.

The lawsuit – which names Power Ten Rowing Club, North Orlando Rowing Club, College Park Lions Club, and U.S. Rowing Association as defendants – also claims that the coaches and staff at North Orlando Rowing failed to properly train the boy, failed to conduct a proper swim test, failed to adjust for the incoming weather, and did not have a way to communicate with the children about the weather once out on the lake, among other allegations.