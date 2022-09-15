1 missing, 1 hurt after Orlando rowing team possibly struck by lightning at Lake Fairview, officials say

article

An Orlando rowing club was out on Lake Fairview practicing Thursday afternoon when lightning reportedly struck in the area, sending one person to the hospital. Divers are now searching the lake for someone who is missing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Jenny DeSantis, a spokesperson for Orlando Fire, said five people were in a boat and out on the lake when the incident happened. One person was taken to AdventHealth Orlando, and the fire department's dive team is performing what is being described as a "rescue mission" for one person who is missing.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not immediately known, nor were the conditions of the three others on the boat. Officials have not released further details on the person they're looking for.

It is not known what team the rowing club is part of. However, a sign outside the building where much of the activity is, indicated the building was part of the College Park Lion's Club, home to the North Orlando Rowing team.

The Orlando Police Department and Orlando Fire Department, including the Orlando Fire Department's dive team, responded to the incident. FOX 35 cameras captured divers out on the lake.