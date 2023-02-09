Second annual Black History Walking Tour set for Friday in Orlando

The second annual Black History Walking Tour will take place Friday afternoon in the Parramore neighborhood of downtown Orlando.

The event is meant to empower, support and educate Central Florida's African American community.

During the hour-long tour, event organizers said a guide will share about the City Beautiful's rich Black history while viewing several historic sites, including the sites seen in the following pictures.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Greater Refuge Memorial Church (Photo via Black History Walking Tour)

The tour begins at 2 p.m. in front of Greater Refuge Memorial Church located at 596 West Church St.

Guests are asked to arrive at 1:45 p.m.

To register for the event, visit www.blackcommerce.org/