SeaWorld Orlando's Halloween Spooktacular kicks off Sept. 19

SeaWorld Orlando kicks off this fall season with the start of Spooktacular on September 19, modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity.

Children will be allowed to dress in their Halloween costumes and take part in fun-filled trick-or-treating around SeaWorld, while practicing physical distancing. In addition to enhanced safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space.

The daytime Halloween fun takes place every Saturday and Sunday starting September 19 through November 1, 2020, and is included with park admission.

Halloween Spooktacular Highlights:

New! Halloween Maze: Twist and turn your way through our silly Halloween maze that’s tons of fun for younger and older guests alike! Capacity will be limited to promote social distancing.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Costumed youngsters can trick-or-treat for ghoulish goodies all while maintaining safe physical distancing. Each trick-or-treat station features an assortment of candy favorites. As an additional safety measure, guests participating in the Trick or Treat Trail must purchase a reusable bag in order to prevent contact between individuals.

New! Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster: “C” is for cookie when you join Cookie Monster to decorate his favorite snack! This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures

Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast: What goes great with your morning eggs? How about meeting Count von Count, Elmo, and their Sesame Street friends? Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast combines a delicious meal with exciting (but physically distanced) character appearances. With protective foodservice barriers, widely spaced single-party tables, sanitization between meals, and more, you can “count” on a safe, fun time for the whole family!

Visit www.Seaworld.com/Orlando for more information, park hours, and to purchase tickets.

Information provided by SeaWorld Orlando.