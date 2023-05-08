SeaWorld Orlando offering flash sale on 2023 Howl-O-Scream tickets

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a special deal on its Howl-O-Scream event for the upcoming Halloween season with a "Mayhem Flash Sale," but this special discount on tickets ends on May 14.

Guests can purchase two tickets for $36.99 each. The tickets are valid for one visit to Howl-O-Scream on any event night, between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31, 2023, at SeaWorld Orlando.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately-ticketed night event that begins at 7 p.m. This ticket does NOT include daytime admission to SeaWorld.

SeaWorld Orlando describes Howl-O-Scream as an "adult-targeted event" with haunted houses, scare zones, rides, bars, and live shows. There is adult-oriented content with violence, gore, blood, and some risqué elements, and is not intended for children.

This will be the third year for SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream. A theme has not yet been announced for the 2023 season. For tickets and more information, visit howloscream.com/orlando.