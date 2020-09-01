SeaWorld Orlando deal allows unlimited visits through 2021 for just $110

article

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps most out-of-state visitors away from Florida's attractions, SeaWorld Orlando is looking to sweeten the deal for those who want to come visit the theme park.

The new 2021 'Fun Card' allows visitors to go to SeaWorld Orlando for the rest of 2020 and have unlimited visits through Dec. 31, 2021 -- for just $109.99.

The deal is good for all residents of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

There are no blackout dates for 2020 but some do apply in 2021. Reservations are required prior to each visit and can be made after your purchase is complete and confirmed via email.

Florida's theme parks have been offering deals since reopening to try and get visitors back inside the parks after being shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney World recently launched the new 'Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket' options offering guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. Universal Orlando is now offering a new "Buy a Day" ticket that gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

