2 of Florida's most popular theme parks will no longer accept cash

Two of Florida's most popular theme parks are waving goodbye to cash payments – for good.

Starting Wednesday, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will implement cashless operations in an effort to streamline the experience at the parks, according to their websites.

Guests can swipe or tap their credit or debit card and can even use their smart device for contactless payment through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun!" SeaWorld said on its website.

For those who don't have a payment card, you can load a Cash-to-Card at kiosks located throughout the park – free of charge with no minimum account required. These are prepaid Visa debit cards that can be used wherever Visa is accepted. If you don't use all the funds at the theme parks, you can use them everywhere Visa is accepted.

American Express, Discover and Mastercard are also accepted throughout the parks.

This cashless policy also applies to Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.