Planning on visiting Walt Disney World, Universal Studios during Idalia? What to know about hurricane policies

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

If you're planning on visiting any of Florida's major theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, there are hurricane policies in place to make sure you don't lose out on your park tickets.

TRACKING IDALA : See the latest updates for Tropical Storm Idalia here

Here's what you need to know:

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World lists the following policy for hurricanes on its website:

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified, or cancelled online, including changes to travel dates.

If you are scheduled to arrive within 7 days of a hurricane warning, you may call us in advance to reschedule without a Disney imposed change fee. Most room-only and vacation packages can also be modified, or cancelled online, including changes to travel dates. We cannot guarantee availability of similar accommodations for the new travel dates. All amounts you paid to Disney for rooms, theme park tickets, and other Disney products and services will be applied toward your new reservation.

Any discounts or special offers applicable to your original confirmed vacation will not apply to the rescheduled vacation travel dates. You are responsible for applicable package pricing for the new vacation dates.

This policy does not apply to special events or dining experiences. Any third-party accommodations, including hotel stays, cars, air transportation or travel insurance, are to be handled by those providers.

Click here for more information.

Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure

Universal Studios lists the following hurricane/severe weather policy on its website:

In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed.

Tickets purchased through third-party suppliers and other accommodations, including air travel, must be handled by those providers.

Click here for more information.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando implemented a Weather-or-Not Assurance program:

This program guarantees the value of your park experience and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.

For example, If during your park visit:

Inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours.

Rides are closed for over 60 minutes due to lightning, strong winds, heat, rain or snow.

If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above.

Click here for more information.

Legoland Florida

Legoland lists the following weather policy on its website:

If the National Hurricane Center issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the Central Florida area — or for your place of residence — within seven days preceding your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit without any penalties or fees imposed by LEGOLAND and/or Merlin Entertainments.

This policy applies only to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park tickets, LEGOLAND Water Park tickets, Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida tickets and LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat reservations booked directly with LEGOLAND Florida Resort or LEGOLAND Vacations, as well as partner hotel reservations and packages booked through LEGOLAND Vacations.

Tickets purchased through third-party suppliers and other accommodations, including air travel, must be handled by those providers.

Click here for more updates.

Tracking Idalia: See spaghetti models, tracker

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES