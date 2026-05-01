SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offering free admission to veterans

The Brief U.S. military veterans can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Veterans can also get free single-day tickets for up to three guests for a limited time. Eligible veterans must register online for the tickets by May 10.



SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering U.S. military veterans free admission in celebration of Military Appreciation Month.

Veterans can get a free single-day ticket for themselves and up to three guests for a limited time. Veterans can also get 50% off single-day tickets for up to six guests.

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How to get the free tickets

Eligible veterans must register for the complimentary tickets by May 10, but the tickets can be used through June 30.

Registration is available at wavesofhonor.com.

Both parks offer free one-day admission to active-duty military and up to three dependents as part of the year-round Waves of Honor program. Active-duty military can get 50% off single-day tickets for up to six guests.

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"We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country," United Parks & Resorts CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. "The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

The Waves of Honor program has additional discounts and offers for veterans and active-duty military throughout the year, SeaWorld says. The offers might differ by park.