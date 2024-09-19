SeaWorld Orlando announces new Artic flying theater attraction coming in 2025

article

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando announces brand-new experience "World’s first-of-its-kind Arctic flying theater" Opening Spring 2025



SeaWorld Orlando announced a brand-new attraction coming to the park in the spring of 2025: "The world's first-of-its-kind Arctic flying theater".

The new experience is said to bring guests high above icy landscapes, deep into frozen waters and come face to face with some of the arctic creatures.

According to the theme park, "This attraction emphasizes SeaWorld Orlando's commitment to blending education with entertainment, offering guests a comprehensive view of the Arctic's vast and varied ecosystem."

Credit: SeaWorld Orlando

According to the announcement from the park, the footage featured in the experience was filmed by a SeaWorld production team.

"Thanks to custom filming equipment specifically created for this project, the award-winning production team was able to film in some of the most remote parts of the Arctic, capturing its diverse environment in stunning detail. From lush, green landscapes that challenge the typical perceptions of the Arctic to the snow-capped vistas and crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life, guests will be transported to locations that are otherwise inaccessible to most."

Credit: SeaWorld Orlando

This new attraction will be indoors and will be another family-friendly attraction added to the park. It will have a minimum height requirement of only 39 inches and a run time of 4 minutes and 30 seconds. The experience will have two immersive multi-level theaters, each accommodating 30 guests.

SeaWorld Orlando annual passholders will have the chance to experience the brand-new attraction before it is open to the public.

An opening date has not yet been released.