Search underway for Orange County man accused of molesting two young kids

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 37-year-old Julian Nunez-Aranzamandi.

Deputies say he is wanted for lewd and lascivious molestation of two six-year-old children. No information has been given about how he knows the children.

"He is believed to work in construction and uses multiple names & is known to frequent the Goldenrod area of Orange County," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.